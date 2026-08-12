Bharat Forge, Solar Industries In Fray For Navy's Rs 18,000 Crore Loitering Munition Project: Report

The Defence Ministry has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for a ship-launched loitering munition system for the Indian Navy, as New Delhi looks to strengthen the force's indigenous long-range precision strike capabilities, sources told NDTV. The proposed procurement could have a potential value of around Rs 15,000-18,000 crore, according to sources. However, the Defence Ministry has not yet officially disclosed the estimated cost of the proposed programme.

The procurement is expected to focus on Indian industry and indigenous manufacturing, in line with the government's push to build domestic defence capabilities and reduce dependence on overseas systems. Sources said potential contenders for the programme could include Solar Industries, Nibe, Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems.

The proposed system is expected to provide the Indian Navy with a long-range ship-launched strike capability, allowing it to engage targets across both maritime and land domains. Loitering munitions combine surveillance and strike capabilities, allowing the system to remain in an area for an extended period before identifying and engaging a target.

According to the requirements cited by sources, the proposed naval loitering munition is expected to have a range of at least 1,000 km and a loitering endurance of around nine hours. The system is also expected to cruise at speeds of more than 75 knots and attain an attack speed of over 200 knots.

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These specifications would give the Navy the ability to conduct long-range surveillance and precision strikes while keeping the launch platform at a considerable distance from the target. The system is expected to feature an electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) seeker, enabling day-and-night surveillance and precision engagement.

The proposed loitering munition is expected to be capable of engaging both maritime and land-based targets. Its combination of long endurance, high speed during the terminal attack phase and EO/IR-based targeting is expected to provide the Navy with greater flexibility in conducting precision strikes against a range of targets.

The RFI marks an initial stage of the procurement process and will allow the ministry to assess the capabilities of Indian defence companies and determine the feasibility of developing and manufacturing a system meeting the Navy's requirements.

The programme is part of the broader push towards indigenous defence manufacturing and developing sophisticated weapon systems within the country. With the procurement expected to focus on Indian industry, domestic defence manufacturers could get an opportunity to develop a high-end naval strike system involving long-range surveillance, target acquisition and precision engagement capabilities.

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