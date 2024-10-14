Lenders Must Not Allow AI, BigTech To Ride Them, Says RBI Governor Das

While artificial intelligence and machine learning have opened new avenues of business and profit expansion, banks and financial institutions must not allow them to ride on, Reserve Bank of India's Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

"Banks and other financial institutions must put in place adequate risk mitigation measures against all these risks. In the ultimate analysis, banks have to ride on the advantages of AI and Bigtech and not allow the latter to ride on them," Das said at the RBI@90 high-level conference on ‘Central Banking at Crossroads’.

The latest technological advancements can pose financial stability risks; the growing use of AI introduces increased susceptibility to cyberattacks and data breaches.

AI's opacity makes it difficult to audit or interpret the algorithms which drive decisions and can potentially lead to unpredictable consequences in the markets, Das said.

"The heavy reliance on AI can lead to concentration risks, especially when a small number of tech providers dominate the market. This could amplify systemic risks, as failures or disruptions in these systems may cascade across the entire financial sector," he said.