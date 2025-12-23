India, New Zealand To Deepen Banking, Digital Payment Ties Under FTA

Both countries will collaborate on real time cross-border transactions. This move is expected to reduce remittance costs and improve settlement efficiency for businesses and individuals. To support this integration, the pact ensures compliance with data protection norms while enabling cross-border digital operations.

Indian financial institutions will also receive non-discriminatory treatment in credit ratings in New Zealand, addressing a key concern for lenders seeking global expansion. The agreement also promises higher foreign direct investment (FDI) limits and liberalised branch licensing norms in banking and insurance.

Currently, only two Indian banks operate in New Zealand, while Kiwi institutions have no presence in India. This is a gap the FTA aims to close. The liberalisation measures are expected to encourage New Zealand’s financial firms to explore India’s fast-growing market, while giving Indian players access to a developed regulatory environment.