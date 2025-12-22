UPI Payments Could See New Limits As NPCI Targets Fraud-Prone Features — Here's What Could Change

NPCI is weighing changes to the Collect and Autopay features on UPI after concerns about misuse in fraudulent transactions, according to people familiar with the matter. The move targets merchant-initiated requests and subscription payments that have drawn scrutiny over customer losses.

NPCI has told payment aggregators to prepare for a selective phase-out of the Collect feature for the “person-to-person merchant” category, the people told NDTV Profit. The step is intended to curb the use of Collect for recurring collections by merchants. Sources said that the NPCI also plans to reinforce stricter display rules for Autopay so customers can clearly see and approve subscription-based payments.