Trump's 'Big Mistake': What US President Actually Said About Fed Chair Nominee Kevin Warsh

A clip featuring US President Donald Trump depicting him discussing the process behind his pick for the chair of the Federal Reserve went viral on social media for him supposedly saying that his pick for the position Kevin Warsh was a "big mistake". This was not what he had said.

The actual context of the viral clip from Fox Bussiness' Kudlow Show on Feb. 9 showed that Trump had called picking current Fed Chair Jerome Powell for the position over Fred Warsh a "really big mistake", with Warsh having been the runner-up choice.

Trump stated that he had picked Powell due to the advice of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the matter. Trump instead praised Warsh calling him a "high quality person" and stated that he had the capacity to bring extraordinary results if he took the Fed Chair position.

Trump further made a notable claim saying that if Warsh "does the job that he is capable of", the US economy could grow upwards to 15%. To put this claim into context, the prediction exceeds the historical highs of 4-7% growth that it had experienced in its stronger years.

The statement has also spurred debate, discourse and speculation on whether Warsh was being set up as a scapegoat if these claims remain unproven.

Analysts and crypto observers have taken these statements as a sign of lower interest rates and more liquidity under the leadership of the administration of the new Fed Chair. The prevailing sentiment among posts from observers on social media indicate that Warsh would ease conditions, keep borrowing costs down, step in and keep interest rates from rising and coordinate with the Treasury to support the economy.

Trump has a storied history regarding his disapproval of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, often disagreeing with his decision on interest rates, and arguing that they should be much lower.

