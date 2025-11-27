Is UPI More GENIUS Than Stablecoin? | The Reason Why

Many economists considered cryptocurrencies a bubble that would burst one day. But the likes of Bitcoin have been around us, successfully guarding their fort for many years despite step-brotherly treatment from central banks and governments.

Over the past decade, we have watched the births and deaths of dozens of cryptocurrencies. That's one thing I appreciate about these currencies — the pure form of competition. Government regulation is so common that you hardly find a sector where market forces are in complete control of their fate.

But governments have started interfering — through central bank digital currencies or regulating cryptocurrencies. A few months ago, President Donald Trump signed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), a decisive step towards formalising digital currency.