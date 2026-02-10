Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra's Full Specs Revealed In Mammoth Leak Ahead Of Launch

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is likely just a couple of weeks away, but we are yet to get an official confirmation. However, a major new leak from the German publisher WinFuture has provided an almost complete overview of the Galaxy S26 lineup, including the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra. The report gives the most definitive idea about what to expect for each model.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Specs And Features

As per the report, the standard Galaxy S26 will feature a 6.3-inch Dynamic Amoled 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It will use the Exynos 2600 processor in Europe and other global regions, while the U.S. version will get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB.

Camera setup on the S26 will include: 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, f/1.8 aperture, 24mm focal length, 1/1.56-inch sensor, 1.0μm pixels, and dual pixel PDAF; 12MP ultrawide with f/2.2 aperture, 13mmfocal length, 120-degree field of view, 1/2.55-inch sensor, 1.4μm pixels, and Super Steady Video support; 10MP telephoto with f/2.4 aperture, 67mm focal length, 1/3.9-inch sensor, 1.0μm pixels, PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom; 12MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 26mm focal length, 1/3.2-inch sensor, 1.12μm pixels, dual-pixel PDAF, and HDR.

The device has a 4,300mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It is 7.2mm thick and weighs 167 gm.

The Galaxy S26's price in Europe is tipped to start from €999.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Specs And Features

The Galaxy S26 Plus offers a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic Amoled 2X display at 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Its processor mirrors the base model in different markets, and it will come with the same RAM and storage options.

The rear cameras match the S26 exactly: 50MP main (f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56-inch, 1.0μm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 13mm, 120 degrees, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4μm, Super Steady Video), and 10MP telephoto (f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94-inch, 1.0μm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom). The front camera is the same 12MP wide-angle setup with the same specs as well.

Battery capacity increases to 4,900mAh with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless. It has a 7.3mm profile and weighs 190 gm.

The Galaxy S26 Plus's price in Europe will reportedly begin at €1,269.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specs And Features

The top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra stands out with a 6.9-inch Dynamic Amoled 2X display with similar resolution and refresh rate as the Plus model. Under the hood, it reportedly uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 across all markets. RAM options are 12GB or 16GB, with storage variants of 256GB, 512GB, or 1024GB.

The camera system on the S26 Ultra upgrades significantly: a 200MP wide-angle main camera (f/1.4 aperture, 24mm focal length, 1/1.3-inch sensor, 0.6μm pixels, multidirectional PDAF, and OIS); 50MP ultrawide (f/1.9, 120 degrees, 1/2.5-inch, 0.7μm, Dual-Pixel PDAF, and Super Steady Video); 50MP periscope telephoto (f/2.8, 111mm, 1/2.52-inch, 0.7μm, 5x optical zoom, PDAF, and OIS); plus an additional 10MP telephoto (1/3.94-inch sensor, 3x optical zoom, PDAF, and OIS).

The selfie camera remains the 12MP wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture, 26mm focal length, 1/3.2-inch sensor, 1.12μm pixels, dual-pixel PDAF, and HDR.

The S26 Ultra is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired charging and 25W wireless. It will measure 7.9mm in thickness, with a weight of 214 gm.

According to the report, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have a starting price of €1,469 in Europe.

