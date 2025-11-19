Will UPI Stay Free? The Reported Subsidy Hike Demand Ahead Of Budget 2026 Explained

Payment system operators are reportedly planning to seek a substantial increase in government subsidies for merchant discount rates (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions during the upcoming Union budget consultations.

The industry says that the current funding is far too low to maintain the zero-MDR policy for low-value UPI payments, according to an Economic Times report. MDR is the fee merchants pay to banks or payment providers for processing online transactions.

For this financial year, the government has allocated Rs 427 crore for digital payment incentives. This marks a huge gap compared to the estimated Rs 5,000–6,000 crore spent annually on covering UPI transactions below Rs 2,000.