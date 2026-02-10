T20 World Cup 2026 Day 4 Top Performers: Bas de Leede, Sahibzada Farhan, New Zealand's Openers Dominate

Day 4 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 served up a packed slate across three venues, with associate nations under the spotlight and heavyweights continuing their early surge. In Delhi, Namibia and Netherlands locked horns in a crucial clash, while UAE entered the fray going up against New Zealand in Chennai. Later in the day, Pakistan went up against USA in Colombo.

The day began with fireworks in the capital as the Netherlands registered a commanding seven-wicket win over Namibia to open their account in the tournament. New Zealand followed that up with a ruthless display, making it two wins out of two as they steamrolled the UAE on the back of a record-breaking opening partnership. Pakistan, meanwhile kept a spirited USA at bay to top Group A with four points as of now.

Beyond the results, here are the standout individual performances that caught the eye on Day 4.

1. Bas de Leede (Netherlands)

The Dutch all-rounder produced a complete performance against Namibia, leaving his imprint with both bat and ball. With his side searching for an early breakthrough, de Leede struck in his very first over, removing Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus, before returning later to castle the dangerous JJ Smit.

In the chase, de Leede took full control, hammering five fours and four sixes in an unbeaten 72 off 48 balls to steer the Netherlands home. In the process, he became the first Dutch player to take two wickets and score a half-century in a T20 World Cup match, helping his team secure their first points of the tournament.

2. Muhammad Waseem (UAE)

On an otherwise tough outing for the UAE, their captain stood tall against a formidable New Zealand attack. Waseem's unbeaten 66 off 45 balls, the highest individual score for the UAE in T20 World Cup history, provided rare resistance. Laced with four fours and three sixes, his knock helped the UAE post a respectable 173/6 after being put in.

3. New Zealand Openers – Tim Seifert and Finn Allen

New Zealand's opening pair made sure the chase in Chennai was over almost before it began. Seifert led the charge with a blistering 89* off just 42 balls, smashing 12 fours and three sixes, while Allen complemented him perfectly with an unbeaten 84 off 50 balls, striking five fours and five sixes.

Together, they registered the highest partnership for any wicket in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup history, eclipsing the previous record of an unbroken 170 set by England's Alex Hales and Jos Buttler against India in the 2022 semi-final at Adelaide. The innings also propelled Seifert to the top of the tournament's run-scorers list, with 154 runs from two matches.

4. Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Continuing his fine start to the tournament, Farhan produced another assured display, this time against the USA. His fluent 73 off 41 balls, struck at an impressive strike-rate of 178, gave Pakistan early momentum. The knock lifted him to second place on the tournament's run-scorers list, with 120 runs from two outings.

5. Shadley van Schalkwyk (USA)

The USA pacer once again delivered with the ball, striking twice in the powerplay to provide early breakthroughs. He returned in the penultimate over to remove a well-set Shadab Khan (30) before sending back Faheem Ashraf, finishing with excellent figures of 4/25. His effort took him to the top of the wicket-takers list, with eight scalps in the tournament so far.

