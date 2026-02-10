New Zealand's Tim Seifert, Finn Allen Set New T20 World Cup Record With 175 Stand — Check Top 5 Partnerships

New Zealand openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert put on a T20 batting masterclass as the duo created the record for the highest partnership for any wicket in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Set a relatively competitive target of 174 by UAE, the duo hammered the ball to every corner of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as they stitched a 175-run unbeaten stand and guided New Zealand to a commanding 10 wicket win in 15.2 overs.

While it seemed both batters were competing with eachother at times, it was Seifert who top-scored with 89 off only 42 balls, smashing 12 fours and three sixes. Allen, though, wasn't left too far behind as he smacked 84 off 50 deliveries and hit five fours and equal number of sixes.

The previous record of the highest partnership for any wicket in a T20 World Cup was between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. The English batters put an unbeaten 170-run opening partnership in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal against India at the Adelaide Oval. It helped England beat India by 10 wickets and the team eventually lifted the World Cup that year.

Here is a look at the the top-five highest partnership for any wicket in the men's T20 World Cup:

Batters Runs Team Opponent Place Date Finn Allen, Tim Seifert 175* New Zealand UAE Chennai Feb. 10, 2026 Jos Buttler, Alex Hales 170* England India Adelaide Nov. 10, 2022 Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw 168 South Africa Bangladesh Sydney Oct. 22, 2022 Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara 166 Sri Lanka West Indies Bridgetown May 7, 2010 Ibrahim Zadran,

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 154 Afghanistan Uganda Providence June 3, 2024

New Zealand are now off to a flying start in the T20 World Cup as they have won their first two matches in commanding fashion. Before hammering UAE, they beat Afghanistan by five wickets on Feb, 8.

The Kiwis have two more matches in Group D. They next play South Africa in a potential blockbuster clash in Ahmedabad on Feb. 14 and then take on minnows Canada in Chennai on Feb. 17.

New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup but came close in the 2021 edition as they were the runners-up to Australia. They will be looking to go one better this time.

