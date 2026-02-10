Get App
New Zealand's Tim Seifert, Finn Allen Set New T20 World Cup Record With 175 Stand — Check Top 5 Partnerships

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert rewrote T20 World Cup history with a record-breaking partnership as New Zealand stormed to a 10-wicket win over UAE.

Read Time: 2 mins
At times it seemed both Tim Seifert and Finn Allen were competing with each other to see who would top-score.
Photo Source: PTI

New Zealand openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert put on a T20 batting masterclass as the duo created the record for the highest partnership for any wicket in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Set a relatively competitive target of 174 by UAE, the duo hammered the ball to every corner of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as they stitched a 175-run unbeaten stand and guided New Zealand to a commanding 10 wicket win in 15.2 overs.

While it seemed both batters were competing with eachother at times, it was Seifert who top-scored with 89 off only 42 balls, smashing 12 fours and three sixes. Allen, though, wasn't left too far behind as he smacked 84 off 50 deliveries and hit five fours and equal number of sixes.

The previous record of the highest partnership for any wicket in a T20 World Cup was between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. The English batters put an unbeaten 170-run opening partnership in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal against India at the Adelaide Oval. It helped England beat India by 10 wickets and the team eventually lifted the World Cup that year.

Here is a look at the the top-five highest partnership for any wicket in the men's T20 World Cup:

BattersRunsTeamOpponentPlaceDate
Finn Allen, Tim Seifert175*New ZealandUAEChennaiFeb. 10, 2026
Jos Buttler, Alex Hales170*EnglandIndiaAdelaideNov. 10, 2022
Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw168South AfricaBangladeshSydneyOct. 22, 2022
Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara166Sri LankaWest IndiesBridgetownMay 7, 2010
Ibrahim Zadran,
Rahmanullah Gurbaz		154AfghanistanUgandaProvidenceJune 3, 2024

New Zealand are now off to a flying start in the T20 World Cup as they have won their first two matches in commanding fashion. Before hammering UAE, they beat Afghanistan by five wickets on Feb, 8.

The Kiwis have two more matches in Group D. They next play South Africa in a potential blockbuster clash in Ahmedabad on Feb. 14 and then take on minnows Canada in Chennai on Feb. 17.

New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup but came close in the 2021 edition as they were the runners-up to Australia. They will be looking to go one better this time.

