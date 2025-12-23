India-NZ FTA To Allow Duty-Free Wine Exports From India, Concessional Duty On New Zealand Wines

The free trade agreement between India and New Zealand will allow duty-free wine and spirits exports from India, while wines from the Oceania country will enter the domestic market at a concessional duty, which will be reduced over a period of 10 years.

The current tariff on wines in India is 150%, and as per the pact, India will reduce the import duty on New Zealand wines over a 10-year period.

These concessions are identical to what India has given to another Oceania country - Australia - in a bilateral trade pact which was implemented in December 2022.