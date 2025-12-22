India, New Zealand Seal Trade Deal To Cut Tariffs On Exports — Details Inside

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Monday that the country and and India have concluded a free trade agreement that will cut or eliminate tariffs on most New Zealand exports.

The agreement is forecast to raise New Zealand’s exports to India by between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion a year over the next two decades. It will remove or reduce tariffs on about 95% of goods exported from New Zealand, Luxon said in a post on X.

"I’ve just spoken with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the conclusion of the NZ-India Free Trade Agreement. Boosting trade means more Kiwi jobs, higher wages and more opportunities for hard working New Zealanders," Luxon said, adding, " India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and this gives Kiwi businesses access to 1.4 billion Indian consumers."