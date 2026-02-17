Get App
Goa Consumer Commission Issues Bailable Warrant Against Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

The complainant alleged that the electric bike that he purchased from Ola was not returned to him after he sent it to the firm for repairs.

If Bhavish Aggarwal furnishes a bail bond of Rs.1.47 lakh, he may be released on bail.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

The District Consumer Commission issued a bailable warrant against Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.'s chief executive officer Bhavish Aggarwal, according to a report by NDTV on Tuesday. The consumer rights body issued the directive from Margao, Goa after Aggarwal failed to show up in person before the Commission on Feb. 4, 10:30 a.m.

The notice was issued on Jan. 28, 2026 and was for clarification regarding a complaint lodged by a customer named Pritish Chandrakant Ghadi.

After Aggarwal's absence on the prescribed date, the Commision took a strict stance and issue the warrant, directing the concerned police station in Koramangala, Bengaluru, to arrest Bhavish Aggarwal and present him before the Commission on Feb. 23, at 10:30 a.m.

The order also clarifies that if he furnishes a bail bond of Rs 1.47 lakh and a surety of the same amount, he may be released on bail, provided he appears before the Commission at the next hearing.

The warrant has been issued under Section 73 of the Indian Civil Service Code 2023 (BNSS 2023), which was previously equivalent to Section 71 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The complaint was lodged by Ghadi after he alleged that the electric bike that he purchased from the company was not returned to him after he sent it to the firm for repairs, and that it was now missing. He further said that he had paid the full price for the bike to Ola Electric.

He had also filed a complaint to Ola but did not receive his bike nor a satisfactory response from the company.

