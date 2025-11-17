'Winning Partnership': Piyush Goyal Lauds New Zealand Trade Minister Amid India-NZ FTA Talks

New Zealand’s Trade and Investment Minister, Todd McClay, arrived in Mumbai on Nov. 17, marking a fresh push in efforts to advance the India-New Zealand FTA, according to All India Radio news.

His visit follows closely on the heels of Goyal’s recent trip to New Zealand, where both sides wrapped up the fourth round of FTA talks. Over the coming days, McClay will hold a series of high-level meetings with Goyal, aiming to build on the momentum and deepen bilateral trade ties between the two nations.

Todd McClay is set to take part in a range of cultural and business activities during his stay, underscoring the strong ties between India and New Zealand. He was the chief guest at the launch of a sports event in Mumbai, reflecting a strong mutual interest in cricket in both countries.

At the event, Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the close relationship shared by India and New Zealand, adding that both countries are focused on building a robust framework in areas such as investment, tourism and sports.

In his remarks, Minister Todd McClay reaffirmed New Zealand’s dedication to the Free Trade Agreement negotiations, stressing that the goal is to shape an agreement that delivers real benefits for citizens on both sides, as per an All India Radio (AIR) news report.