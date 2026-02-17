Wuthering Heights Earns $83 Million Worldwide In Opening Weekend

Warner Bros' Wuthering Heights topped the Presidents' Day extended weekend with $83 million worldwide, earning $38 million in North America and a strong $45 million in international markets that helped offset a softer domestic opening.

The film's release around Valentine's Day helped it attract a predominantly female audience, which formed a major share of ticket buyers during the extended weekend.

Made on an estimated $80 million production budget, the film now looks set to depend on its overseas performance and sustained word of mouth for long-term box office strength. The theatrical route was chosen despite a lucrative streaming offer during development, allowing the makers to mount a large-scale global promotional campaign and secure a wide cinema release.

The film's strong start also extends Warner Bros.' streak of chart-topping debuts, reinforcing the studio's consistent box office run over the past year.

Among the new releases, Sony's animated sports drama GOAT opened in second place with $35 million over the four days and crossed $50 million globally. Backed by positive audience response and a family-heavy turnout, the film is expected to benefit from steady weekday collections.

The heist thriller Crime 101, starring Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, followed in third position with a domestic opening of $16.3 million and a worldwide total of $28.3 million. While the numbers are modest for a production of its scale, the film could find traction if it maintains a consistent run in theatres.

The total box office is still higher than what it was during the same period last year, but it hasn't matched the huge numbers delivered by a big franchise film in 2025. With no immediate tentpole arriving until the end of the month, cinema owners are relying on Wuthering Heights to hold its ground and carry the market through the coming weeks.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, the adaptation of Emily Bronte's iconic 1847 novel features Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the iconic roles of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. It tells the intense and tragic love story of Catherine Earnshaw and the brooding Heathcliff, set against the rugged Yorkshire moors. The film presents a visually rich, emotionally charged retelling of the literary classic.

