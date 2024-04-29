ADVERTISEMENT
Venice Introduces Daily Fee For Visitors To Combat Overtourism
Local protests broke out over the plan, which had been years in the making.
(Bloomberg) -- Venice, long plagued by what some observers have described as overtourism, introduced a new fee for day trippers, a world first that’s likely to become a closely watched experiment as cities grapple with how to balance the wants and needs of tourists and residents.
