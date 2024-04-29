NDTV ProfitCityLabVenice Introduces Daily Fee For Visitors To Combat Overtourism
Venice Introduces Daily Fee For Visitors To Combat Overtourism

Local protests broke out over the plan, which had been years in the making.

29 Apr 2024, 06:56 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
An information board near Santa Lucia train station on April 24 in Venice on the eve of the start of the official trial of the city's booking system for day-trippers.
(Bloomberg) -- Venice, long plagued by what some observers have described as overtourism, introduced a new fee for day trippers, a world first that’s likely to become a closely watched experiment as cities grapple with how to balance the wants and needs of tourists and residents.
