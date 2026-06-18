Peddi Box Office Collection Day 15: Strong Hold In Telugu Belt Keeps Ram Charan's Film On Track; Check Earnings

Two weeks after its release, Peddi added an estimated Rs 1.36 crore net on its third Thursday, according to Sacnilk data. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 227.36 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 269.35 crore.

Language-Wise Performance

As of Day 15, Peddi is running across 3,166 shows nationwide. The Hindi version has collected Rs 0.23 crore from 1,205 shows, recording around 8% occupancy.

The Telugu version continues to be the major contributor, adding Rs 1.13 crore net from 1,961 shows while registering 18% occupancy.

Occupancy Trends

The film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 16.13% on Day 15 based on morning, afternoon and evening shows.

Among major centres, Warangal led the occupancy chart with 32.3%, followed by Visakhapatnam at 30.7%. Mahbubnagar recorded 24%, while Kakinada stood at 21.3% and Guntur at 20.7%.

Chennai posted 19.7% occupancy, Hyderabad recorded 15.7%, Nizamabad 14.3% and Vijayawada 13%. Karimnagar remained lower at 9.7%, while Bengaluru recorded 8.3%.

Hindi Version Performance

The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 9.89%. Among key markets, Hyderabad emerged as the strongest centre with 25% occupancy, followed by Lucknow at 14.7%, Jaipur at 13.3% and Pune at 13%.

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Mumbai recorded 10.7% occupancy, NCR 9.7%, Chandigarh 8% and Bengaluru 8%. Kolkata stood at 6%, while Ahmedabad and Surat reported 5.7% and 2.7% occupancy respectively. Bhopal remained among the lowest at 2%.

Box Office Journey So Far

Peddi opened with Rs 18.50 crore in previews and Rs 51 crore on Day 1 before ending its first week with a strong Rs 193.55 crore net collection in India.

The film collected Rs 5.15 crore on Day 9, Rs 8.10 crore on Day 10, Rs 9.20 crore on Day 11, Rs 4.10 crore on Day 12, Rs 3.45 crore on Day 13 and Rs 2.45 crore on Day 14. With Day 15 adding Rs 1.36 crore so far, the film has comfortably crossed the Rs 227 crore mark in India net collections.

About The Film

Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, Peddi follows a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to protect their pride against a powerful rival.

The film is directed by Bucchi Babu and stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Shivarajkumar in key roles.

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