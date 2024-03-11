Torrent Power Shares Hit Record High On Rs 1,540-Crore Project Win

Shares of Torrent Power Ltd. hit their lifetime high on Monday after it won a power project from Mahadiscom.

The company said it has received a letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. for setting up a 306 MW grid-connected solar power project at 48 distributed locations across Nasik district in Maharashtra for an estimated cost of Rs 1,540 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The project shall be commissioned within 18 months from the letter of award, it said.