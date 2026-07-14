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Zepto's 'Select' To Rival Blinkit Gourmet, FirstClub In Premium Grocery Segment

The new service is expected to compete with offerings such as Blinkit Gourmet and FirstClub, reflecting intensifying competition in the premium online grocery segment.

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Zepto's 'Select' To Rival Blinkit Gourmet, FirstClub In Premium Grocery Segment
Zepto's 'Select' category is expected to include imported foods, artisanal products and other premium household essentials.
Photo Source: Zepto/X
  • Zepto will launch Select, a premium grocery service for imported and gourmet products
  • The new service aims to compete with Blinkit Gourmet and FirstClub in premium groceries
  • Quick commerce firms focus on larger baskets and high-margin categories for profit
How will Zepto Select differ from other premium grocery delivery services?

Quick commerce company Zepto is set to launch Select, a premium grocery service aimed at consumers seeking imported foods, gourmet products and other high-end daily essentials, as it expands its portfolio and targets higher-spending customers.

The new service is expected to compete with offerings such as Blinkit Gourmet and FirstClub, reflecting intensifying competition in the premium online grocery segment.

The move also highlights how quick commerce platforms are increasingly focusing on larger basket sizes, differentiated product ranges and higher-margin categories to improve profitability.

ALSO READ | Zepto To File Updated DRHP Next Week, Kickstart Investor Roadshows With July IPO Aim

Industry experts say premium grocery has emerged as a key growth area as affluent urban consumers increasingly seek convenience without compromising on product quality or choice.

The category is expected to include imported foods, artisanal products and other premium household essentials.

The launch comes as Zepto continues work towards a public listing.

The company has filed draft IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and is expected to seek to raise around Rs. 11,000 crore, comprising a fresh issue of about Rs. 8,010 crore and an offer for sale by existing investors.

Although, the final size and timing remain subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

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