Yes Bank Gets Tax Demand Notice From Maharashtra GST Department

Yes Bank announced on Saturday, June 6, that it has received a demand notice of Rs 63 crore for the period July 2017- June 2018 from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department, Maharashtra on June 05, 2026, passed by Commissioner (Appeals). ''The total demand including penalty is Rs. 63,26,98,888 in relation to the GST matter,'' said Yes Bank in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. ''The Bank will take appropriate steps, including contesting the Order through appeal within the prescribed timelines,'' it added.

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