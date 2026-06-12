Why France Wants To Nationalise ArcelorMittal: The Battle Over Steel, Jobs And Sovereignty Explained

The French National Assembly has once again voted, on June 11, to nationalise ArcelorMittal France. The proposal, championed by lawmakers from the left-wing La France Insoumise (LFI) party, is a response to mounting concerns over job cuts, delayed green investments and the broader decline of Europe's steel industry.

While the legislation has twice passed the National Assembly, it remains far from becoming law. The French government opposes the move, Lakshmi Mittal-owned ArcelorMittal rejects the rationale behind it, and the Senate has already voted against the proposal once.

So why has nationalisation of ArcelorMittal become such a recurring idea in France, and what happens next? Here are five questions to break it down.

1. Why is France debating the nationalisation of ArcelorMittal?

The immediate trigger was ArcelorMittal's announcement of hundreds of job cuts across its French operations, including support functions and production sites, last year. The cuts intensified concerns that one of France's most strategically important industrial sectors is being hollowed out despite receiving significant public support over the years.

Lawmakers backing the bill argue that steel is not just another industry. Steel is a foundational input for construction, defence, transport, energy infrastructure and manufacturing. Losing domestic steelmaking capacity, they say, would weaken France's ability to control critical supply chains.

The legislation was first introduced in October 2025 by MP Aurélie Trouvé and several colleagues. Its stated objective was straightforward: nationalise ArcelorMittal France in order to preserve France's industrial sovereignty.

The proposal gained momentum amid growing political frustration over plant closures and layoffs across Europe's industrial heartlands. Supporters contend that successive governments have allowed strategic industries to become vulnerable to decisions made by multinational corporations whose priorities may not always align with national economic interests.

Snippet from Original Bill Submission to the French Parliament (October 14, 2025) (Translated to English)

2. What exactly would the bill do?

The bill proposes that ArcelorMittal France be transferred into state ownership. Under the text adopted by the National Assembly, an administrative commission would be established to determine the value at which the French state would acquire the company. The commission would include representatives from institutions such as the Bank of France, the Court of Auditors, the Council of State and the Court of Cassation.

The legislation originally passed the National Assembly in November 2025. After being rejected by the Senate in February 2026, it returned to the lower house for a second reading.

On June 11, 2026, lawmakers approved the measure again, with 106 votes in favour and 49 against. Even so, the vote does not automatically nationalise ArcelorMittal France. France's legislative process requires agreement between both chambers of Parliament, and the Senate remains a significant obstacle. The government has also repeatedly signalled that it has no intention of backing the proposal.

3. Why do supporters believe nationalisation is necessary?

Supporters frame the issue around three interconnected themes of jobs, investment and sovereignty, as per the original bill submission.

Backers of the bill argue that ArcelorMittal's restructuring plans threaten thousands of industrial jobs directly and indirectly. During parliamentary debates, lawmakers pointed to previous layoffs and warned that further reductions could accelerate deindustrialisation in regions already struggling with economic transition.

The second concern is decarbonisation. Steelmaking is among the most carbon-intensive industrial activities in the world. European producers face growing pressure to invest in cleaner technologies, including electric arc furnaces and low-carbon steel production.

Supporters argue that these investments require long-term planning and significant capital commitments that private owners have been reluctant to make at the pace required. State ownership, they believe, would allow France to direct investment toward both climate goals and industrial competitiveness.

The third and most politically resonant argument is sovereignty. In recent years, governments across Europe have become increasingly concerned about strategic dependence in sectors ranging from semiconductors and energy to defence and critical minerals. Steel has increasingly been folded into that conversation.

4. Why do critics oppose the proposal?

Opponents do not dispute that the European steel industry faces serious challenges, but their disagreement focuses on whether nationalisation would solve them. The Senate's report on the legislation argues that European steelmakers are confronting a structural crisis driven by weakening demand and global overcapacity.

Snippet from the report on the rejection of the bill. (February 18, 2026) (Translated to English)

European steel demand has fallen in recent years as manufacturing activity slowed and parts of the continent continued to deindustrialise. At the same time, global steel production capacity significantly exceeds demand, creating intense price pressure across international markets. Global overcapacity refers to a situation where producers can manufacture far more steel than customers are willing to buy. Excess supply tends to depress prices, squeeze margins and make investment decisions more difficult.

Critics argue that these are market-wide challenges that ownership changes cannot fix. Government ministers have also warned that nationalisation could undermine investor confidence and potentially disconnect French operations from ArcelorMittal's wider European network. Some lawmakers have questioned the eventual cost to taxpayers, noting that the full financial implications remain uncertain.

5. What has ArcelorMittal said, and what happens next?

ArcelorMittal has strongly opposed the proposal in earlier media reports. The company argues that the principal threat to European steelmaking comes from cheap imports, global overcapacity and insufficient trade protections. According to ArcelorMittal, changing the ownership structure of its French assets would not address those pressures.

The company also says it has continued investing in France, citing approximately 1.7 billion euros of investments over the past five years, including major projects at Dunkirk, Fos-sur-Mer and Mardyck.

The next phase of the story will play out in Parliament. The Senate has already rejected the proposal once and remains broadly sceptical of nationalisation. Without Senate approval or a major shift in the government's position, the legislation faces a difficult path.

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