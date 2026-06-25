Who Will Succeed Jamie Dimon? Race Narrows As JPMorgan Taps Petno, Rohrbaugh As Co-Presidents

JPMorgan Chase has taken a significant step in its long-term succession planning, promoting veteran executives Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh to newly created co-president roles while announcing the retirement of longtime executive Marianne Lake, one of the most closely watched contenders to eventually succeed Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon.

The leadership overhaul provides the clearest indication yet of how the largest US bank is preparing for the eventual transition from Dimon, who has led JPMorgan since 2006.

As part of the changes announced on Thursday, Doug Petno has been named Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial and Investment Bank, while Troy Rohrbaugh will take over as CEO of Consumer and Community Banking. Both executives have also been elevated to the newly created position of co-president.

In a statement, Dimon described the appointments as part of the bank's structured succession process.

"The changes announced today mark an important step in our Board's thoughtful process around succession planning and development of our top leaders," he said.

Perhaps the biggest surprise in the announcement was the retirement of Marianne Lake after more than 25 years at JPMorgan.

Lake had long been viewed by analysts and investors as one of the strongest internal candidates to replace Dimon, having previously served as Chief Financial Officer, led the consumer lending business and played a key role in the integration of First Republic Bank.

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Her departure narrows a succession field that had also included Jennifer Piepszak, Jeremy Barnum, Mary Erdoes, Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh. Piepszak had earlier indicated she was no longer interested in the CEO role.

Front-Runners

The latest management reshuffle places Petno and Rohrbaugh firmly at the centre of JPMorgan's future leadership.

Petno, a JPMorgan veteran, has spent decades across commercial banking and investment operations. His appointment to lead the Commercial and Investment Bank gives him oversight of one of the lender's largest and most profitable businesses.

Rohrbaugh, meanwhile, has been instrumental in building JPMorgan's markets and trading franchise. His move to head Consumer and Community Banking gives him responsibility for the bank's largest customer-facing division, a role often viewed as critical preparation for the CEO position.

Following the announcement, analysts at Wells Fargo, according to media reports said the two newly appointed co-presidents have emerged as the leading contenders in the succession race.

Dimon Not Leaving Yet

Despite the management changes, Wall Street does not expect Dimon to step down anytime soon.

During JPMorgan's investor day earlier this year, Dimon said he expected to remain chief executive for several more years before potentially transitioning to executive chairman.

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"I'm here for a few years as CEO, and maybe a few after that, as executive chairman," he had said.

Bank of America analyst Ebrahim Poonawala, according to media reports said the latest appointments suggest Dimon remains actively involved in steering the bank through major industry shifts, including artificial intelligence and digital assets.

Dimon has transformed JPMorgan into the largest US bank by assets during his nearly two-decade tenure.

Under his leadership, the bank successfully navigated the 2008 global financial crisis, expanded through acquisitions including Bear Stearns, Washington Mutual and First Republic Bank, and grew its market capitalisation to more than $890 billion. JPMorgan shares have risen nearly 750% since he became CEO in 2006.

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