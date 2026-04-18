What TCS Said About Nida Khan, Nashik Unit Shut Down Claims Amid 'Conversion' Row

Amid the ongoing controversy over allegations of harassment and forced conversion at its Nashik facility, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) issued a statement on Friday outlining the internal steps being taken to address the situation.

The company also clarified the role of Nida Khan, while dismissing reports suggesting the closure of its Nashik unit.

In a statement issued by K. Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS, the company clarified that Nida Khan is not an HR manager.



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"Ms. Nida Khan who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment," the statement read.

The company further stated that she "served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities."

Is Nashik Unit Shut Down ?



TCS also denied reports suggesting that its Nashik facility had been shut down.

"Our unit in Nashik continues to operate and serve our clients. Reports in the press about the unit being shut down are absolutely untrue," it added.



Providing an update on its ongoing review, the company said, "while detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels."



Furthermore, the company said it has engaged external experts and set up an internal and oversight mechanism.

"We have engaged the services of expert teams from Deloitte and a prominent law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to the internal investigation led by Ms. Aarthi Subramanian, President and COO, TCS."

"We have constituted an Oversight committee chaired by Mr. Keki Mistry, Independent Director of TCS,” the statement added.

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The statement further said, "the findings of the internal investigation will be presented to the Oversight committee, for review and implementation of any recommendations."

Reiterating its institutional stance, TCS said,"TCS holds itself to the highest standards of employee welfare and institutional conduct. We remain fully committed to the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of every employee."



"As we have stated before, we have a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct."



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