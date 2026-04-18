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Air India Pilot Sent Back From US For Allegedly Possessing Marijuana

The pilot was "deadheading" to San Francisco. An internal probe has been initiated by Air India, sources added.

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Air India Pilot Sent Back From US For Allegedly Possessing Marijuana
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An Air India pilot, travelling as a passenger on a flight from the national capital to San Francisco, was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and was sent back by the US authorities this week, according to sources. The pilot has been derostered, one of the sources told PTI.

"One of our crew members travelling from Delhi to San Francisco on 14 April, for positioning to operate a subsequent flight, was found to be inadmissible as per local laws and has been sent back to India," an airline spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. According to the sources, the co-pilot was allegedly found in possession of marijuana.

The pilot was "deadheading" to San Francisco. An internal probe has been initiated by Air India, sources added. Generally, 'deadheading' refers to a flight crew travelling as a passenger to his or her base station or to another place for duty.

The airline said appropriate strict disciplinary action would be taken as per laid-down company policies. "Air India maintains zero-tolerance towards any violation of the law and upholds the highest standards of safety, compliance, and professional conduct," it said in the statement. Further details could not be ascertained. 

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