Q4 Results Today: SBI, Swiggy, Hyundai Motor, Urban Company Over 75 Companies To Declare Earnings

Over 75 companies are set to announce the results for Q4FY26 on May 8. Big names announcing fourth-quarter results on May 8 include State Bank of India, Titan Company Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Bank of Baroda, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. Some companies could also announce dividends. Many have already scheduled conference calls to discuss their Q4FY26 numbers in detail.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On May 8

3i Infotech Ltd., ABB India Ltd., Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd., Advance Agrolife Ltd., Aeroflex Neu Ltd., Ampvolts Ltd., Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd., Accretion Nutraveda Ltd., Apollo Finvest India Ltd., Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd., Archidply Industries Ltd., Arisinfra Solutions Ltd., Artemis Medicare Services Ltd., Aditya Vision Ltd., Bajaj Healthcare Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bank of Baroda, Bank of India

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd., Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., CreditAccess Grameen Ltd., Continental Securities Ltd., Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd., DAPS Advertising Ltd., Epuja Spiritech Ltd., Family Care Hospitals Ltd., Gallops Enterprise Ltd., GNA Axles Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd., GSL Securities Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Inspirisys Solutions Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., IRM Energy Ltd., Jet Solar Ltd., JK Agri Genetics Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., KP Green Engineering Ltd., Kalyani Steels Ltd., Lloyds Enterprises Ltd., L.T. Elevator Ltd., Vedant Fashions Ltd., Mac Charles India Ltd., Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd., Minaxi Textiles Ltd., Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd., Monika Alcobev Ltd., Muthoot Capital Services Ltd., Nitin Spinners Ltd., Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd., Northern Arc Capital Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd., Parmeshwar Metal Ltd., Prerna Infrabuild Ltd., Purity Flexpack Ltd., Rain Industries Ltd., Reetech International Ltd., Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.

Sasken Technologies Ltd., State Bank of India, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd., Sika Interplant Systems Ltd., Sueryaa Knitwear Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Tips Films Ltd., Titan Company Ltd., TPI India Ltd., Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd., Urban Company Ltd., Vivanta Industries Ltd., VR Films & Studios Ltd.

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State Bank of India Q3 Results

State Bank of India posted a 24.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 21,028 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 16,891 crore in Q3FY25. Net Interest Income grew 9% YoY to Rs 45,190 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 41,446 crore in Q3FY25.

Hyundai Motor India Q3 Results

Hyundai Motor India reported a 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 18,217.1 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 16,892.5 crore in Q3FY25. Profit after tax grew 6.35% YoY to Rs 1,234.4 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 1,160.7 crore in Q3FY25.

Titan Company Q3 Results

Titan Company saw a 60.8% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,684 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 1,047 crore in Q3FY25. Ebitda margin stood at 10.7% in Q3FY26 compared to 9.4% in the same period in the previous financial year.

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