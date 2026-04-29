One Million Coolers A Year: Inside India's Cold Drink Boom

India's cold drink boom is driving the addition of around one million coolers every year, as beverage companies expand refrigeration across shops and outlets to lift sales and reach more consumers. The scale of that rollout shows growth is no longer only about what people drink, but also where it is kept cold.

Around one million chilling equipment refrigerators are being added annually across the market by companies and retail outlets, Varun Beverages Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said in the earnings call. The comment points to a growing battle for visibility, shelf space and impulse purchases in India's drinks market.

The update matters because cold availability can shape buying decisions, especially during summer months. More coolers can mean wider reach, faster sales and stronger demand in neighbourhood stores, restaurants and travel locations.

Cold Race

"One million chilling equipments are going into the market every year," Jaipuria said. He added that the expansion is happening across players and outlets.

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The company said that the capacity creation, wider distribution and cold infrastructure remain important as beverage consumption rises in both litres and unit volumes.

Beyond Bottles

The rollout suggests India's beverage market is expanding beyond metros into more consumption points. It also shows infrastructure spending is becoming as important as advertising in winning demand.

Companies are also responding to changing preferences through new launches, energy drinks and larger pack sizes, management said.

Growth Ahead

Varun Beverages said it remains positive on long-term demand and sees room for double-digit growth in India over the next five to 10 years, subject to weather and seasonal conditions. Distribution expansion and cold-chain additions are likely to remain central to that strategy.

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