Q4FY26 Results Tomorrow: Adani Power, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Waaree Energies Among 50+ Firms To Report Earnings On April 29

On April 29, more than fifty companies across sectors are scheduled to share their Q4FY26 results, covering the performance for January to March period.

These companies will hold their board meeting during which a review and approval of the Q4 results will be done. Once approved, the results will be made public, typically after market hours.

The Q4 announcements will include revenue, profit and key operational metrics for these companies. Key names sharing Q4 on April 29 are Adani Power, Bajaj Finance, KFin Technologies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Vedanta, Waaree Energies among others.

After the results, most of these companies will also hold an earnings call to share management commentary on performance and outlook. Some of them may also declare dividends alongside the results.

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Full List of Companies Announcing Q4 Results On April 29:

Accelya Solutions Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Ador Welding Ltd.,

Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bansal Wire Industries Ltd., Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd., Benares Hotels Ltd.

California Software Company Ltd., Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd., Cemindia Projects Ltd., Colinz Laboratories Ltd.

Federal Bank Ltd., FGP Ltd., Fino Payments Bank Ltd., Force Motors Ltd.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd., Granules India Ltd.

HEG Ltd.

Indiabulls Ltd., IIFL Finance Ltd., Indegene Ltd., Indian Bank., Indian Overseas Bank.

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd., Jumbo Bag Ltd.

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd., KFin Technologies Ltd., Krishna Capital and Securities Ltd.

MAS Financial Services Ltd., Modella Woollens Ltd., Moil Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd., New Delhi Television Ltd.

Odyssey Technologies Ltd.

Ravindra Energy Ltd., Rnit Ai Solutions Ltd., RPG Life Sciences Ltd.

Schaeffler India Ltd., SecUR Credentials Ltd., Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Surana Solar Ltd., Syngene International Ltd., Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd.

Vakrangee Ltd., Vedanta Ltd.

Waaree Energies Ltd.

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.

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Adani Power Ltd. Q3FY26 Highlights

Adani Power's total consolidated revenue for Q3FY26 was Rs 12,717 crore compared to Rs 13,434 crore in Q3FY25, down 2% year-on-year. Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 4,636 crore versus Rs 4,786 crore last year. Profit after tax was down 15% YoY at Rs 2,488 crore compared to Rs 2,940 crore in Q3FY25.

Waaree Energies Ltd. Q3FY26 Highlights

Waaree Energies Ltd. reported consolidated revenue from operations Rs 7,565 crore, up 118.8% year-on-year compared to Rs 3,457 crore last year. Operating Ebitda rose sharply 167% YoY to Rs 1,928 crore from Rs 722 crore.

Margins improved to 25.5% from 21% in Q3FY25. Net profit (PAT) came in at Rs 1,106 crore, up 118.4% YoY from Rs 507 crore in the same period last year.

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Bajaj Finance Q3 FY26 Highlights

Bajaj Finance's consolidated net interest income (NIM) rose to Rs 11,317 crore from Rs 9,382 crore in Q3FY25, marking a 21% year-on-year increase.

Profit after tax climbed 23% to Rs 5,317 crore from Rs 4,308 crore in the same period last year. Assets under management reached Rs 4.85 lakh crore, reflecting a 22% annual jump. Operating expenses also increased 18% YoY to Rs 4,556 crore from Rs 3,868 crore.

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