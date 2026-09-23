UPI Charges: Banks Asked To Stock Up ATMs? Here Is What Government Says

The Centre on Wednesday debunked a claim that banks have been asked to stock up ATMs ahead of the rollout of new UPI charges from October 15. The clarification came through a post shared on social media platform X, after a news report claimed that banks had been instructed to stock up ATMs ahead of the UPI fee rollout.

"The headline of a newspaper clipping published by Livemint claims that banks have been asked to stock up ATMs ahead of UPI fee roll out," the government said.

"The claim being made in the headline is fake. No such instructions have been issued by RBI or the Finance Ministry to stock up ATMs ahead of the UPI fee roll-out on October 15," it added.

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The government also urged people to report suspicious claims allegedly issued by the Indian government to the @PIBFactCheck X handle. Users can also report such claims via the mobile number +91 8799711259 or email at factcheck@pib.gov.in.

The new fee framework, known as the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), is proposed for select UPI merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 and is scheduled to take effect from October 15. Under the proposed framework, a standard MDR of 0.4% would apply to specified person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.

The merchant fees on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, will end a six-year period in which the digital payments network operated without a merchant fee.

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