Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection Day 3: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Starrer Sees No Weekend Growth

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal-starrer Tu Hai Meri Kiran saw no weekend growth at the box office on Sunday, collecting Rs 10 lakh net in India on Day 3. The romantic thriller matched its previous day's earnings, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 34 lakh.

Day 3 Box Office Collection

Tu Hai Meri Kiran collected Rs 10 lakh net in India on Day 3 across 1,578 shows, according to Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 34 lakh, while its gross collection has reached Rs 38 lakh.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The film's Day 3 net collection remained unchanged from Day 2, when it also earned Rs 10 lakh, indicating flat collections over the opening weekend.

Occupancy

Tu Hai Meri Kiran had an overall occupancy of 5.5% on Day 3. Late night shows contributed the highest share to Tu Hai Meri Kiran's Day 3 collection, with 8.7% occupancy, according to TrackTollywood. Afternoon shows followed with 6.2% occupancy, while night shows contributed to 5.4% occupancy. Morning shows had 5.2% occupancy, and evening shows recorded 4.7% occupancy.

ALSO READ: Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection Day 2: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Film Sees A Sharp Drop

State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's Day 3 earnings with Rs 4.49 lakh, followed by Uttar Pradesh at Rs 1.91 lakh. Haryana recorded Rs 1.76 lakh, while Delhi contributed Rs 57,770. Karnataka added Rs 56,560 to the day's collection, followed by Gujarat at Rs 39,512. Madhya Pradesh registered Rs 34,010, while Punjab earned Rs 24,628.

Day-Wise Collection

Tu Hai Meri Kiran opened with Rs 14 lakh on Day 1, followed by Rs 10 lakh on Day 2 and Day 3.

About The Film

Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a romantic thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya. The film follows Kiran Mittal (Sonakshi Sinha), a writer who moves into a new home with her husband Reyan (Ankit Gupta).

Kiran discovers an old phone that connects her to Samar (Zaheer Iqbal), who is living in 2016 while she is in 2026. As they communicate across the two timelines, Samar starts using Kiran's knowledge of the future for his own benefit.

His behaviour soon turns controlling, while Kiran also faces problems in her marriage and personal life. As Samar begins changing events in the past, his actions start affecting Kiran's present.

Directed by Karan Rawal, the film is presented by Echelon Productions in association with PAM Studios and AND Productions. It was released in theatres on October 23, 2026.

ALSO READ: Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Starrer Gets A Lukewarm Opening

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.