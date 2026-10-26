Credit Card Rewards Vs Annual Fees: Are You Really Getting A Good Deal?

Credit cards often come with rewards such as cashback, reward points, airport lounge access and travel benefits. But some of these cards also charge an annual fee, which can eat into the benefits you receive.

So, how do you decide whether a credit card is worth paying for? It mostly depends on how much you spend, which rewards you earn and whether you actually use the benefits offered by the card.

What Is A Credit Card Annual Fee?

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An annual fee is the amount a bank charges a customer every year for holding a particular credit card. The fee may cover benefits such as cashback, reward points, airport lounge access, travel insurance and other offers.

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Not all credit cards charge an annual fee. Some cards offer rewards without any yearly charge, while premium cards may charge higher fees in exchange for additional benefits.

When you plan to buy a credit card, it is important to check whether the benefits you receive are worth more than the annual amount you pay.

Here's What You Need To Check

Before choosing a credit card, look at how its reward programme works. Some cards offer cashback on everyday purchases, while others provide additional reward points on categories such as groceries, dining and travel.

For example, if you regularly use your card for shopping and dining, then a card which offers higher rewards on these purchases may be useful. However, if you rarely spend in the categories that offer extra points, you may not earn enough rewards to make the annual fee worthwhile.

You should also check how reward points can be redeemed. Some cards allow customers to exchange points for cashback, travel bookings, gift cards or products. Others may have restrictions, minimum redemption requirements or expiry dates.

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In addition to this, you need to check the total value of the rewards you earn because it is more important than the number of points you collect.

For example, if a card charges an annual fee of Rs 2,000 and you earn rewards worth Rs 3,000 in a year, you receive Rs 1,000 more in rewards than you pay in fees. However, if your rewards are worth only Rs 1,200, you lose Rs 800 on the annual fee.

A card with an annual fee is not automatically better than one that does not charge a yearly fee. Before buying a card, you need to compare the rewards, cashback rates and benefits offered by both cards. If a no-fee card offers similar rewards on your regular purchases, paying an annual fee may not make sense.

So, an annual fee may be worth paying if the rewards you earn and the benefits you use regularly are worth more than the fee.

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