Traders' Body CAIT Distances Itself from October 2 'No UPI Day' Protests

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has distanced itself from reports about a proposed nationwide “No UPI Day” on October 2, saying it has neither issued such a call nor supported the initiative.

The traders' body said claims circulating across media platforms and social media do not represent its official position.

In a media clarification dated September 25, CAIT said no decision, resolution or official announcement had been made regarding any programme to observe October 2 as a “No UPI Day”.

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The traders' body said reports attributing such a call to CAIT were “factually wrong” and appeared to have resulted from misinformation or misinterpretation.

CAIT also sought to distinguish its position from initiatives announced independently by some trade organisations and regional bodies over the issue of merchant discount rates (MDR) on digital payments.

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According to CAIT, such programmes or protests are the respective decisions of those organisations and should not be attributed to the national traders' body.

It said reports suggesting that CAIT had participated in or endorsed any such action were erroneous.

The clarification comes amid renewed debate over the cost of digital payments for merchants and the future of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem.

CAIT urged media organisations to verify information through its official channels before publishing or broadcasting statements in its name.

It also asked traders and consumers to rely on official communications rather than speculative reports circulating on social media.

At the same time, CAIT reiterated that it remains committed to protecting traders' interests while supporting the growth, sustainability and security of India's digital payments ecosystem.

The clarification was issued by CAIT National President B C Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, who is also a Member of Parliament.

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