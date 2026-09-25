Three-Day Bank Strike: Will Branches Stay Open On Sunday, And What Happens To Your Month-End Salary?

Customers may experience interruptions in branch-based banking services after bank unions announced a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to September 30.

With the strike scheduled immediately after the September 26-27 weekend, customers could face several consecutive days of limited access to physical branches.

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In an effort to minimise inconvenience, public sector banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) have been asked to open their branches on Sunday, September 27.

Public sector banks and RRBs will function normally on September 27. The Reserve Bank of India has approved the operation of bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and Currency Chests on that day.

Customers needing branch-dependent services can use Sunday as an additional banking day. However, customers should check their bank's latest advisory before visiting a branch.

Some bank associations have opposed Sunday working, creating uncertainty over participation.

The SBI has designated Sunday, September 27, as a working day to give customers an additional opportunity to complete branch-based transactions. The bank has informed customers about the arrangement through electronic messages sent to their registered mobile numbers.

The strike has been called primarily over the demand for a five-day banking week, under which Saturdays would become holidays. Bank employees currently get holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, while other Saturdays are working days.

The government has decided to keep the Performance Linked Incentive scheme in abeyance, addressing one of the unions' two principal demands. The remaining dispute is over the five-day week.

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September 30 is significant because it marks the half-yearly closing of banks.

The weekend and strike could affect businesses, government transactions and physical banking services. For digital banking users, the strike does not automatically mean a shutdown of UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, cards or ATMs.

SBI and Canara Bank have advised customers to use digital channels, ATMs, cash-deposit machines, Business Correspondents and Customer Service Points where available.

Services could still vary by bank and employee participation.

What Happens To Your Month-End Salary?

The month-end salary question is more complicated. Central government employees and pensioners were to receive September salaries and pensions on September 25, ahead of the strike.

But there is no blanket rule covering all salaried employees. For private-sector and other employees, salary credits could arrive earlier than usual if employers process payroll in advance, or later if payment coincides with disrupted banking operations.

Some salaried employees could therefore receive their money up to a few days early, while others may have to wait a few days beyond their normal date.

The actual timing will depend on the employer, payroll system and receiving bank.

The key distinction is that early salary payment is officially confirmed for central government employees and pensioners; for the wider salaried class, timing depends on the employer and bank's payroll arrangements.

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