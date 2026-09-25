HDFC Bank To Issue ESOP Of 19 Lakh Shares To 'Employees' — Key Details Inside

HDFC Bank In Focus: HDFC Bank has allotted 18,97,180 equity shares to employees pursuant to the exercise of Options/RSUs under its Employee Stock Options Schemes (ESOS), according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The allotment will increase the bank's paid-up share capital to 15,41,85,97,348 equity shares of Re 1 each, from 15,41,67,00,168 equity shares earlier.

HDFC Bank Share Price History

HDFC Bank shares have delivered muted returns across several periods. The stock is down around 0.5% in the past five trading sessions, while it has gained 0.9% over the past month.

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The stock has declined around 6% in the past six months, 25.98% year-to-date (YTD) and 22.7% over the past year. Over the past five years, HDFC Bank shares have fallen around 8%.

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When Will HDFC Bank Announce Its Q2 Results?

HDFC Bank is scheduled to announce its Q2 FY27 financial results on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

The bank's board will meet on October 17 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026.

The trading window for dealing in HDFC Bank securities has remained closed from September 24 to October 19, 2026, both days inclusive.

HDFC Bank Q1FY27 Results

HDFC Bank reported a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 19,059 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 18,155 crore a year ago. The profit was below the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 19,720 crore.

Net interest income (NII) increased 6.7% YoY to Rs 33,534 crore, from Rs 31,438 crore in the year-ago period, compared with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 34,257 crore.

Provisions stood at Rs 3,060 crore, sharply lower than Rs 14,441 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

Asset Quality

On a sequential basis, HDFC Bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio increased to 1.17% from 1.15%, while net NPA rose to 0.41% from 0.38%.

Provisions increased to Rs 3,060 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 2,610 crore in the previous quarter.

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