Top-Level Exit At LIC: Govt Approves Voluntary Retirement Of MD Dinesh Pant

The government has approved voluntary retirement of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Managing Director Dinesh Pant, according to an exchange filing by the state-owned insurance company on Friday, September 25.



"Accordingly, Shri Dinesh Pant has been relieved from the services of the Corporation on account of his voluntary retirement and has ceased to be the Managing Director and KMP with effect from September 24, 2026 after close of the day," the filing read.

Pant was the Appointed Actuary and Executive Director (Actuarial) of LIC before assuming the role of Managing Director, effective 1st June 2025. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Actuaries of India and the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK, according to LIC website. He holds degrees in Engineering and Law, along with a Master's in Business Administration.

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Prior to his appointment as Appointed Actuary in 2017, Pant had around five years of experience as the Product Actuary and Actuary for International Operations at LIC. He led the overall product and actuarial strategy during this period.

According to LIC, Pant is among the few officers who transitioned into actuarial functions following a stint in operations at prominent branches in India and a overseas life insurance operation.

After training by IIM Ahmedabad in 2002, he joined LIC's Investment Research team, covering various Investment Operations, including debt, equity, restructuring, venture capital, before finally the Treasury Desk of LIC.

As Appointed Actuary, Pant has been a part of the key management team of LIC and played an important role in the planning of the IPO in 2022, the life insurer said.

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