Tiger Shroff Sells Pune Apartment For Nearly Rs 9 Crore: Report

Actor Tiger Shroff has sold his residential apartment in Pune's Hadapsar area for Rs 8.87 crore, according to a news report. The transaction comes just a little over two years after he purchased the same property.

The actor had bought the apartment in March 2024 for Rs 7.5 crore. With the recent sale, the deal translates into a gross return on investment (ROI) of about 18.3%, based on the difference between the buying and selling price, Hindustan Times reported citing Zapkey, a property registration data platform.

The apartment is located in the premium Yoo Pune project developed by Panchshil Realty. It is a large residential unit measuring around 4,249 sq ft and was sold along with three dedicated parking spaces. The property was sold at a rate of approximately Rs 20,891 per sq ft, as per the report.

The transaction was officially registered on March 31, 2026. At the time of registration, stamp duty of over Rs 62 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000 were paid. The property was purchased earlier with a stamp duty payment of around Rs 52.5 lakh.

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The apartment was sold to a company named Cherise (India) Private Limited. Earlier, the same property had been rented to this company for a monthly rent of Rs 3.5 lakh under a five-year lease agreement.

This isn't the only property Tiger has sold recently. In September last year, he sold his apartment in Mumbai's Khar area for Rs 15.6 crore where he booked a gain of nearly 31%. He had purchased the property in 2018 for Rs 11.62 crore.

This apartment is located in the building Rustomjee Paramount. The unit is situated on the 22nd floor and has a carpet area of 1,989.72 sq ft and a built-up area of 2,189 sq ft. The deal also included three car parking spaces.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger is preparing for Vajra, an action thriller which is being directed by Ram Madhvani. He will also be seen in Lag Jaa Gale alongside Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor.

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