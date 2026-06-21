Thinking Of Buying Water Purifier? Here's Why Brands Want You To Stop And Check First

For years, the pursuit of healthier ageing was associated with gyms, vitamin supplements and annual health check-ups. Increasingly, it is showing up in everyday household decisions.

Indian consumers are spending more on products and services aimed at reducing health risks before they become problems. Smartwatches track sleep and activity. Preventive health packages have become common. Air purifiers monitor indoor pollution. Water purifiers are increasingly being viewed as part of the same shift.

The growing focus on safe drinking water has turned a once discretionary purchase into an essential household appliance for many families, according to industry reports and company initiatives.

The Indian water purifier market was valued at $989.67 million in 2024 and is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 14.29%, according to TechSci Research. The report attributed the growth to rising awareness about water quality, concerns over contaminants and advances in purification technologies.

IMARC Group estimated the market at $3.64 billion in 2025 and projected it to reach $7.5 billion by 2034. The research firm said growing awareness about waterborne diseases, rising incomes and wider access to purification technologies were supporting demand.

Prevention Moves Into The Home

Consumers are increasingly trying to identify risks earlier rather than respond to them after they emerge.

This has created demand for products that offer greater visibility into everyday health risks. Water purification has become part of that trend.

TechSci Research said concerns over contaminants, including bacteria, viruses, heavy metals and pollutants, have prompted consumers to seek reliable purification solutions. It noted that awareness campaigns by governments, non-governmental organisations and companies have helped educate households about the importance of safe drinking water.

The report cited a LocalCircles survey conducted across 305 districts in 2023, which found that only 3% of households consumed tap water without purification. It said 44% used reverse osmosis systems, 28% relied on water purifiers, 11% boiled water, while smaller proportions used clay vessels or bottled water.

IMARC Group said household users accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025, representing 44% of demand. It attributed this to rising awareness about waterborne diseases and a growing tendency among consumers to regard water purifiers as essential household appliances rather than optional purchases.

Consumers Want Information

The way companies market water purification is also changing.

Instead of simply promoting products, brands are increasingly encouraging consumers to understand the quality of the water they consume.

Atomberg recently launched a free tool that allows users to enter their PIN code and check local water characteristics. The company said it built the tool using total dissolved solids, or TDS, data collected from tens of thousands of its installed water purifiers and combined it with publicly available information from sources including the Central Pollution Control Board, the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Central Ground Water Board.

The company's water purifier buying guide advises consumers to understand their local water conditions before choosing a purifier, arguing that a single approach may not suit all households.

This focus on information reflects broader changes in consumer behaviour. Questions such as whether local water quality fluctuates, what contaminants may be present and whether a household requires reverse osmosis filtration are increasingly becoming part of the purchase decision.

Brands Are Also Addressing Misconceptions

Companies are also taking on an educational role.

Urban Company, which sells Native water purifiers, has published material addressing concerns that reverse osmosis systems remove essential minerals from drinking water. The company said that while reverse osmosis removes some dissolved minerals, food remains the primary source of nutrients and the greater concern should be contaminants such as heavy metals and pesticides.

The shift suggests that consumers are seeking explanations alongside products.

The Next Phase Of The Market

Research firms expect the category to continue evolving.

TechSci Research said demand is increasingly moving towards customised solutions tailored to regional variations in water quality, reflecting the limitations of a one-size-fits-all approach.

IMARC Group identified real-time monitoring, automated filter alerts and smartphone connectivity as emerging features in the category. It also pointed to growing interest in systems designed to reduce wastewater generation and the expansion of subscription models that lower upfront costs for consumers.

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