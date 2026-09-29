The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani-Starrer Keeps Momentum In Week One

The Paradise continues its theatrical run, with audiences showing interest in the film during its first week. The latest box office update reflects how the film has performed as it approaches the end of its opening week.

The Paradise Day 6 Box Office Collection

The Paradise has earned Rs 2.01 crore net in India on Day 6 so far, with the film running across 3,210 shows. According to Sacnilk estimates, its India net collection has reached Rs 99.11 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 117.22 crore. Final figures for Day 6 are awaited.

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The Telugu version recorded Rs 1.62 crore with 22.0% occupancy. The Hindi version collected Rs 32 lakh, registering 11.0% occupancy. The Tamil version earned Rs 7 lakh with 15.0% occupancy, the report stated.

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The Paradise Box Office Summary

Sacnilk reports that The Paradise recorded Rs 11.60 crore from its premiere screenings before its first day of regular theatrical release. The film then collected Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2. On Day 3, it earned Rs 15.25 crore, while Day 4 and Day 5 brought in Rs 15.70 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively. On Day 6, the film has so far collected Rs 2.01 crore.

All About The Film

The Paradise is a Telugu period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena and features Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while CH Sai has handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli has edited the film.

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the story revolves around Jadal, played by Nani. He becomes the leader of the marginalised Savari community, which faces discrimination and struggles for its rights. Mohan Babu plays Shikanja Malik, while Raghav Juyal portrays his son, Vikram Malik. Vikram shares a rivalry with Jadal that goes back to their childhood.

The Paradise was announced in March 2024 as Nani's 33rd film. The shooting began in Hyderabad in June 2025. Several parts of the film were shot on specially built sets, including a large settlement created to bring the story's setting to life.

The film faced several delays before finally arriving in theatres on September 24, 2026. It was released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil, marking its theatrical release across multiple language markets.

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