The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani Starrer Continues Strong Weekend Run

Nani starrer The Paradise continues its strong run at the box office on the first weekend. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film opened to a solid response in theatres and has maintained its momentum through Day 3 so far.

Day 3 Box Office Collection

The Paradise collected Rs 5.96 crore net in India on Day 3 across 3,776 shows so far. According to Sacnilk, its total India net collection has reached Rs 67.11 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 79.53 crore. The final numbers are yet to be reported.

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Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 25 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 97.50 crore.

The Hindi version has earned Rs 56 lakh, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 5.26 crore and the Tamil version has earned Rs 14 lakh to the India net collection on Day 3 so far, the report stated.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 26% on Day 3, so far. The Telugu 2D version recorded 28% overall occupancy, with morning shows registering 28%. Occupancy increased to 45.15% in the afternoon. The occupancy for evening and night shows are yet to be reported.

About The Paradise

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows a marginalised community as they face discrimination and fight for their rights under an unexpected leader. The film stars Nani, alongside Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama has a runtime of 2 hours and 54 minutes. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 24 and carries an A certificate.

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