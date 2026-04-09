TCS Salary Hike: IT Giant To Roll Out Revised Pay Across All Grades Effective April 1

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) on Thursday announced that it will roll out salary hikes across all job roles, effective April 1, 2026.

The announcement was made by the company's Chief Human Resources Officer, Sudeep Kunnumal, during the IT major's post-earnings conference call.

Kunnumal said that the company will implement annual salary increases across all grades effective 1st April.

"We are pleased to implement annual salary increases across all grades effective 1st April. In Q4, we continued to invest in a future ready workforce with strong additions across experienced talent and campus hires."

He stated that building an AI first culture and equipping our people with AI ready skills remained a key priority in FY26 and will continue into FY27, as they align closely with our customers' evolving needs.

Notably, TCS's attrition rate rose to 13.7% compared to 13.5% in the third quarter of FY26. The company's headcount increased by over 2,000 employees in the March quarter, rising to 5,84,519 from 5,82,163 in the December quarter.

TCS closed the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) with a total employee headcount of 5,84,519. ''Women makes up 35.2% of total employee strength,'' said the software services firm in its statement on Thursday, April 9.

During the third quarter, TCS informed the stock exchanges, that from the first quarter of FY26, employee headcount had fallen by 30,906 then, after the restructuring program. In July 2025, TCS disclosed plans to slash its workforce by 2% in FY26, affecting the middle and senior management.

ALSO READ: TCS Q4 Results: Profit Soars 29%; Revenue Beats Estimates

TCS Q4 Results Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 5.4% to Rs 70,698.00 crore versus Rs 67,087.00 crore.

Net Profit up 29% to Rs 13,718.00 crore versus Rs 10,657.00 crore.

EBIT up 6% to Rs 17,870.00 crore versus Rs 16,889.00 crore

Margin at 25.3% versus 25.2%.

TCS has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 31 per share for the financial year 2025-26 on Thursday, rewarding shareholders following the release of its fourth-quarter financial results. The company has disbursed Rs 39,571 crore in the form of dividends in fiscal 2026.

ALSO READ: TCS Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 31/Share, Lower Than Analyst Estimates

TCS Share Price

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services ended 1.18% higher at Rs 2,589.5 a piece on the NSE, ahead of its results. This compared to a 0.93% decline in the Nifty index. The stock has fallen 19.25% year-to-date, and 20.26% in the last 12 months.

Out of the 51 analysts tracking the company, 37 suggest buying the stock, nine have a 'hold' call, and five advise selling the shares.

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