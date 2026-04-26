Swiss Plane Aborts Takeoff at Delhi Airport After Engine Problem; Four Passengers Injured

A Zurich-bound Swiss International Air Lines' plane carrying 245 people aborted takeoff at the Delhi airport early morning on Sunday due to an engine issue, following which a full emergency was declared and passengers were evacuated, with four of them suffering injuries, according to the airline.

There were 232 passengers, including four infants, and 13 crew members onboard the A330-300 aircraft with registration HB-JHK that was to operate the flight LX147 when the incident took place around 1 am.

"Four passengers remain in the hospital... A cabin crew member sustained a sprained ankle. The other crew members are unharmed," an airline spokesperson said in an updated statement and added that the one cabin crew member suffered a minor foot injury.

Details about how the passengers suffered injuries could not be immediately ascertained.

"Shortly after 1 am, local time on April 26, an issue occurred with one of the engines during the takeoff of flight LX147 in Delhi.

"The crew aborted the takeoff and, after assessing the situation, decided as a precaution to evacuate the aircraft," the spokesperson said.

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Sources said smoke was observed from the port side of the main wheel and initially, the input was that there was smoke from one of the landing gears.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said the operations at the airport remained unaffected due to the incident involving the aircraft.

In an earlier statement, the airline spokesperson had said all passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft via the emergency slides.

"Six passengers are undergoing medical evaluation. For a small number of individuals who were unable to use the slides, stairs were provided," the spokesperson had said.

Swiss International Air Lines is known as Swiss.

The sources said initially, a call regarding full emergency and the aircraft suffering tyre burst was received from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). After the checking was done by the airside team, it was confirmed that during the rejected takeoff, smoke was observed originating from the port side of the main wheel, they added.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said in the early hours of Sunday, a full emergency was declared for flight LX147 on Runway 28/10.

"All prescribed safety protocols were promptly executed, and passengers were safely evacuated. Airport operations remained unaffected," DIAL said in a post on X.

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The airline spokesperson said it was determined to fully understand what led to this incident, including what led to the engine problem.

Regretting the inconvenience caused, the spokesperson said, "We are aware that such an event can be stressful and traumatic for those affected. Our teams remain in close contact with our passengers and continue to support them even beyond the immediate situation." The spokesperson, earlier, said Swiss technical specialists will travel to Delhi to inspect the aircraft and initiate the next steps.

Passengers have been accommodated in hotels and rebooked onto alternative flights.

"We were able to find an individual solution for all guests to continue their journey and remain in contact with them," the airline spokesperson said.

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