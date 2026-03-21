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Weight Loss At Rs 900? Three Pharma Companies Announce Semaglutide Injection — Check Prices

Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, and Dr. Reddy's have launched generic semaglutide injections in India. This move offers affordable diabetes and obesity drugs.

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Weight Loss At Rs 900? Three Pharma Companies Announce Semaglutide Injection — Check Prices

A day after Novo Nordisk's patent expiry, three Indian pharma companies - Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories - have come out with a generic version of the semaglutide injections. 

These launches aim to provide Indians an affordable treatment option for patients managing Type 2 diabetes and obesity and come just a day after Natco Pharma launched its own Semaglutide injection.

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma has launched its semaglutide injections under the brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity. Noveltreat is indicated for chronic weight management and is available in five dose strengths.

Sematrinity targets patients with insufficiently controlled Type 2 diabetes and comes in two dose strengths. The weekly therapy costs range from approximately Rs 900 to Rs 2,000 for Noveltreat, and Rs 750 to Rs 1,300 for Sematrinity.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences introduced its semaglutide injection utilising an innovative, reusable multi-dose pen device. The drug is being marketed under the brand names SEMAGLYN, MASHEMA, and ALTERME for the treatment of both Type 2 diabetes and obesity. The company noted that the average monthly cost of the treatment will be approximately Rs 2,200.

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Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Obeda, highlighting it as India's first DCGI-approved generic semaglutide injection for Type 2 diabetes.

Obeda is available in 2 mg and 4 mg strengths, utilising a pre-filled, disposable pen designed for once-a-week administration. The cost to patients will be Rs 4,200 per month for both of the strengths.

Semaglutide belongs to a class of medications called GLP-1 receptor agonists, which have a globally proven track record of improving glycaemic control and supporting weight management.

With an estimated 101.3 million people living with diabetes in India, these new domestic launches are poised to significantly improve patient access to these crucial therapies.

READ MORE: The Weight Loss Price Cut Begins — NATCO Launches Semaglutide At Rs 1,290

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