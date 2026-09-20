Resident Evil Box Office Collection Day 2: Austin Abrams Starrer Gets Weekend Boost, Mints This Amount

Resident Evil, which arrived in theatres on September 18, witnessed a better turnout over its first Saturday, building on its opening-day performance.

Here's how much Resident Evil collected on opening weekend.

Day 2 Box Office Collections

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The action-horror film earned Rs 3.20 crore net in India on Day 2, a 23.1% increase over its Rs 2.60 crore opening-day collection. Its India net total has now reached Rs 5.80 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 6.93 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Resident Evil played across 4,310 shows on Day 2, compared with 4,314 shows on the opening day. Overall occupancy improved from 14.9% on Friday to 19.2% on Saturday.

Day-Wise Collection

English remained the strongest-performing language on Day 2, contributing Rs 2.25 crore. Hindi earned Rs 65 lakh, while Tamil and Telugu collected Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

On Day 1, the English version collected Rs 1.75 crore, followed by Hindi at Rs 55 lakh, Tamil at Rs 17 lakh and Telugu at Rs 13 lakh.

Advance Booking

Before release, Resident Evil recorded Rs 1.29 crore in India advance gross for Day 1, with 61,697 tickets sold across 4,220 shows in 1,763 theatres spanning 488 cities, according to TrackTollywood.

English led language-wise advance bookings with Rs 65.96 lakh, followed by Hindi at Rs 30.86 lakh, Tamil at Rs 17.06 lakh, Telugu at Rs 14.78 lakh and Malayalam at Rs 2,560.

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About The Film

Directed and co-written by Zach Cregger, Resident Evil follows Bryan, a medical courier whose delivery to Raccoon City General Hospital turns into a fight for survival when a viral outbreak unleashes infected monsters. The story draws parallels with the events of Resident Evil 2.

Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Paul Walter Hauser and Johnno Wilson lead the cast. Robert Kulzer, Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Carter Swan and Asad Qizilbash produced the film, backed by Columbia Pictures, Constantin Film, Davis Films, Vertigo Entertainment and PlayStation Productions. The film is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India.

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