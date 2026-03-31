RBI Pushes Capital Market Exposure Norms To July: What's Changed And Why It Matters

The Indian central bank, Reserve Bank Of India, has pushed back the implementation of its revised capital market exposure framework by three months, moving the start date to July 1, 2026, from April 1. The delay follows feedback from banks, capital market intermediaries (CMIs) and industry bodies that flagged operational and interpretational challenges.

What's New

RBI originally issued the Amendment Directions on February 13, 2026, after public consultation. It has now:

Deferred implementation to July 1, 2026.

Issued targeted clarifications (not rollbacks) across acquisition finance, loans against financial assets and credit to CMIs.

Notified revised directions for commercial banks and small finance banks across credit facilities, concentration risk, capital adequacy and disclosures.

Key Clarifications

Expanded scope of acquisition finance

The scope of acquisition finance has been widened to explicitly include mergers and amalgamations, removing earlier ambiguity on whether such transactions qualify under the regulatory framework.

Acquisition finance will be permitted only for acquiring control over a non‑financial target company, underscoring the regulator's intent to restrict funding to control-driven acquisitions rather than minority or passive investments.

Synergy test for holding-company targets

Where the target entity is a holding or parent company, banks must ensure that the requirement of ‘potential synergy' is met collectively across all subsidiaries, not just at the parent level.

Flexibility for subsidiary-led acquisitions

The framework allows acquiring companies to route acquisition finance to Indian or overseas subsidiaries for completing acquisitions, providing flexibility in structuring domestic and cross-border deals.

Tight rules on refinancing

Refinancing of acquisition finance is permitted only after the acquisition is fully concluded and control has been established. Such refinancing must be used solely to retire the original acquisition debt, limiting interim balance-sheet risk.

Mandatory corporate guarantee

Where acquisition finance is extended to a subsidiary or special purpose vehicle (SPV), a corporate guarantee from the acquiring company is mandatory, ensuring stronger credit support for lenders.

ALSO READ: RBI Puts A Lid On Banks' US Dollar Exposure — What Has Changed And Why It Matters

What Matters — Stakeholder-wise Impact

For banks

More time to implement: Three-month deferment eases immediate compliance pressure and allows system/process alignment.

Greater clarity on acquisition finance: Refined definitions (including mergers and amalgamations) reduce legal ambiguity and structuring risk.

Tighter risk discipline remains: Requirements like acquisition completion before refinancing and mandatory corporate guarantees preserve prudential safeguards.

For Acquirers

Broader access to acquisition finance: Explicit inclusion of mergers, amalgamations, and subsidiary-led acquisitions (India and overseas).

Clear limits on leverage structuring: Finance only for acquiring control of non‑financial companies; synergy tests apply in holding‑company structures.

Predictability in refinancing: Refinancing allowed only after control is established, reducing uncertainty around deal timelines.

For capital market intermediaries (CMIs)

Operational relief for proprietary trading: Bank funding allowed with 100% cash or cash-equivalent collateral.

Market-making flexibility: Removal of restriction on financing market makers against the same securities used for market making.

ALSO READ: RBI Pushes Acquisition Finance Rules By Three Months, Updates Capital Market Framework

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.