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RBI Permits Card Issuers To Map Existing E-Mandates To Reissued Cards

The changes in instructions on e-mandates were based on feedback from stakeholders, the RBI said.

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RBI Permits Card Issuers To Map Existing E-Mandates To Reissued Cards
The changes in instructions on e-mandates were based on feedback from stakeholders, the RBI said.
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  • The RBI allowed card issuers to map e-mandates to reissued cards
  • Issuers must provide grievance redressal details in post-transaction alerts
  • No charges will apply for customers using the e-mandate facility
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The Reserve Bank on Tuesday allowed card issuers to map existing e-mandates to reissued cards.

In the consolidated directions on digital payments governing the e-mandate framework, the central bank directed issuers to provide details of the grievance redressal in a post-transaction notification to the customer.

The changes in instructions on e-mandates were based on feedback from stakeholders, the RBI said.

The notification also said no charges shall be levied on customers for availing of the e-mandate facility for recurring transactions, and an acquirer shall ensure compliance with directions by merchants onboarded by them.

As per consolidated directions, the RBI said an appropriate dispute redressal system shall be put in place by the issuer to facilitate the customer to lodge grievances, and RBI instructions on limiting liability of customers for unauthorised transactions shall be applicable to recurring transactions under e-mandates as well.

The central bank said recurring transactions may be authorised without additional factor of authentication (AFA) up to Rs 15,000 per transaction.

Transactions above this amount shall be subject to AFA.

Payment of insurance premiums, subscription to mutual funds, and credit card bill payments may be made without AFA up to Rs 1 lakh per transaction, the central bank said.

ALSO READ: RBI Flags Inflation Spillover Risks From Middle East Conflict

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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