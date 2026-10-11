Ramayana Part 1 Advance Bookings To Open On Dussehra

Ramayana: Part One has finally locked its worldwide theatrical release date, ending the recent uncertainty around its arrival in cinemas. The makers have now announced the film's release plan along with details about its advance bookings.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, across all premium formats. The makers announced the release date on Sunday alongside a new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash.

The film had earlier been surrounded by uncertainty over its theatrical release. While previous reports indicated an India release around Diwali, subsequent reports suggested that the makers were considering paid previews on November 4 ahead of the theatrical release.

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Advance Bookings To Open On Dussehra

The makers have also announced that advance bookings for Ramayana: Part One will open on Dussehra, October 20, 2026. The announcement came as Sharad Navratri began, with the makers describing the project as the beginning of a new era.

Ramayana Part 1 Cast And Crew

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey portrays Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and is being developed as the first part of a two-part saga.

The project is being mounted on a large scale, with DNEG handling the visual effects. The music is being composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, bringing together an international and Indian creative team for the mythological epic. The film is also planned for release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, along with premium formats including IMAX.

English And Hindi Versions

Meanwhile, Variety India reported that the film may have different cuts for American audiences. According to the report, AMC listings show the Hindi version with a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes, while the English version, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is listed at 2 hours and 45 minutes. Both versions are scheduled to release in the US on November 5.

The makers have not yet clarified whether the two versions will have any other differences in their narrative or editing.

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