Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 65: Vishal Chaturvedi's Spiritual Drama Shows Strong Growth

Hanuman Ansh continued its strong box-office run on Day 65, witnessing a significant jump in its Saturday earnings. Here's a look at its latest box-office performance.

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 2.45 crore on Day 65, recording a 104.2% rise from Rs 1.20 crore on Day 64. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 331.63 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film recorded 23.6% overall occupancy across 2,773 shows on Day 65. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 391.60 crore, while the overseas gross stands at Rs 40.25 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection is Rs 431.85 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Hanuman Ansh recorded Rs 1.20 crore at 24% occupancy in Hindi and Rs 1.25 crore at 23.1% occupancy in Telugu on Day 65.

Box Office Summary

Based on Sacnilk data, Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and collected Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1. The film earned Rs 40 lakh in Week 2 before recording Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3.

The film continued its run with Rs 61 crore in Week 4, followed by its highest weekly collection of Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5. It then collected Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6 and Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7. In Week 8, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 29.20 crore in total.

In Week 9, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore on Day 57, Rs 2.10 crore on Day 58 and Rs 3 crore on Day 59. Collections then dropped to Rs 75 lakh on Day 60, followed by Rs 1 crore on Day 61, Rs 75 lakh on Day 62 and Rs 75 lakh on Day 63. The film collected Rs 10.60 crore in Week 1

On Day 64, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.20 crore before witnessing a sharp rise on Day 65, when it earned Rs 2.45 crore.

READ | Baththa Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Sees Sharp Rise

About The Film

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi religious drama based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film was released on August 7, 2026. The movie stars an ensemble cast comprising Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari in pivotal roles.

The film, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is also expanding its audience with a Telugu-dubbed version. The makers have also planned an international release as part of their efforts to take the story to audiences beyond India.

The Hanuman Ansh universe is also likely to expand beyond the film. The team has plans to develop a game and a comic book based on the world of the film, giving the franchise a presence across different formats.

ALSO READ: Dragon Ball Super: Beerus OTT India Release Date, Streaming — All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.