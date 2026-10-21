Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer Moves Closer To Its Much-Awaited Theatrical Debut

Ramayana: Part 1 is creating early excitement ahead of its theatrical release, with advance bookings now open across India. The film has already recorded a notable response before hitting the big screen on November 5.

Ramayana: Part 1 Advance Booking

Ramayana: Part 1 has crossed the Rs 6.07 crore mark in India advance bookings ahead of its opening day. As per TrackTollywood, the film has sold 101,392 tickets across 3,560 shows in 453 theatres spanning 120 cities.

The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 12.8%, with 1 houseful and 85 fast-filling shows reported so far.

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Language-Format-Wise Advance Booking

TrackTollywood reports that Hindi leads the language-wise advance booking with Rs 5.68 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 38.34 lakh. Telugu has recorded Rs 76,050 so far.

3D leads the format-wise advance booking with Rs 3.69 crore and 10.8% occupancy. IMAX 3D follows with Rs 1.96 crore and 39.6% occupancy, while 4DX 3D has recorded Rs 19.45 lakh at 28.5% occupancy.

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DOLBY CINEMA 2D has collected Rs 10.46 lakh with the highest occupancy of 63.7%. 3D SCREEN X stands at Rs 3.18 lakh with 18.4% occupancy.

MX4D 3D has registered Rs 2.77 lakh at 30.2% occupancy, while 2D has recorded Rs 2.45 lakh with 7.3% occupancy. ICE 3D has earned Rs 1.73 lakh at 15.5% occupancy, followed by 4DX with Rs 1.58 lakh and 48.1% occupancy.

State-Wise Advance Booking

Maharashtra leads the state-wise advance booking with Rs 1.83 crore, accounting for 30.1% of the total advance gross. Delhi follows with Rs 89.83 lakh, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded Rs 73.66 lakh.

Gujarat has contributed Rs 44.13 lakh, followed by Karnataka at Rs 39 lakh and West Bengal at Rs 31.15 lakh. Haryana has recorded Rs 24.81 lakh, while Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have contributed Rs 23.60 lakh and Rs 16.31 lakh, respectively.

Punjab stands at Rs 15.03 lakh, followed by Odisha at Rs 11.43 lakh and Kerala at Rs 9.98 lakh. Chhattisgarh has recorded Rs 9.32 lakh, while Bihar and Jharkhand have contributed Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 7.59 lakh, the report stated.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part film based on the ancient Indian epic. The first part follows Rama's exile from Ayodhya and his journey after Sita is kidnapped.

The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.

Namit Malhotra is producing the film, while DNEG is handling the visual effects. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music. Ramayana: Part One will release internationally on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, including premium formats such as IMAX.

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