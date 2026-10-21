The Great Indian Kapil Show: Dhurandhar Stars Take Over Kapil’s Stage With Music, Comedy And Fun

The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to take a musical turn in its upcoming episode, bringing together several artists associated with Dhurandhar for an evening of music and comedy.

Satinder Sartaaj, Jasmine Sandlas, Shashwat Sachdev and sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma will appear as guests on the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode will stream on Netflix on October 24 at 8 PM.

Netflix announced the episode through a promo shared on Instagram and YouTube, giving a glimpse of the musical celebration featuring the four artists.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Kapil Sharma's Music-Filled Episode

In the promo, Kapil Sharma introduces the guests through their distinct musical styles. Rishab represents classical music, Satinder is associated with Sufi music, Jasmine brings pop to the mix, while Shashwat is described as an all-rounder.

Kapil jokes about Shashwat's two National Awards and his appearance on the show following the success of Dhurandhar. He then turns his attention to Rishab, comparing his fair complexion to Tamannaah Bhatia in a humorous remark. Kapil also teases the sitarist about the jewellery and henna he wears before his performances.

ALSO READ: 'I'll Quit Singing If You See Him Drinking': Mika Singh Defends Daler Mehndi Over Alcohol Allegations

The episode also features several musical moments. Rishab performs on the sitar and receives a standing ovation, while Jasmine turns her appearance into a live concert-like performance.

The comedy continues with Sunil Grover playfully flirting with Rishab, while Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda appear in characters inspired by Dhurandhar.

Music Of Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar features music composed by Shashwat Sachdev. Jasmine Sandlas and Satinder Sartaaj are among the singers associated with the film's music.

Jasmine performed Shararat with Madhubanti Bagchi, with Shashwat composing the track. She also featured on the Dhurandhar title track alongside Hanumankind and Sudhir Yaduvanshi. Both songs gained attention on streaming platforms.

The musical association continued with the sequel through Jaiye Sajana, featuring Jasmine and Satinder Sartaaj, which also became a talking point among listeners.

Who Is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma?

Rishab is a Delhi-based sitarist, music producer and composer from the fourth generation of the Rikhi Ram family. He began learning the sitar at the age of 10 under his father, Sanjay Sharma.

Known for blending Indian classical music with contemporary sounds, Rishab also runs Sitar for Mental Health, an initiative that uses music to encourage conversations around mental well-being.

ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Varma Explains Why Upcoming Film Starring Harshvardhan Rane As Daya Nayak Named 'Police Company'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.