Ram Gopal Varma Explains Why Upcoming Film Starring Harshvardhan Rane Named As 'Police Company'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is bringing a dark and intense world of crime to the big screen. Starring Harshvardhan Rane as Mumbai encounter cop Daya Nayak, Police Company is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4, 2027.

Ahead of its release, the director explained why he had chosen to title his next film as ‘Police Company.'

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On X, he said that while the police are a public institution and a company is a money-making organisation, excessive power causes it to operate like a corporate entity. Hence, he titled his upcoming crime drama Police Company.

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“The POLICE is an institution and a COMPANY is a money-making organisation ... But when its powers go beyond a point, an INSTITUTION will become a COMPANY… Hence the name POLICE COMPANY,” he wrote.

Police Company's Poster Out

A few hours before sharing this explanation, Ram Gopal Varma dropped a new poster of the film and announced that his film would hit screens on June 4 next year.

Alongside the poster, he wrote, “To be violent is their qualification. Fear is their procedure. Hunting criminals is their job. And they don't file FIR'S. They just KILL to close the case. POLICE COMPANY. Its employees are more dangerous than the D COMPANY employees. T SERIES presents A RAM GOPAL VARMA FILM. In cinemas JUNE 4th 2027.”

He went on to say, “POLICE COMPANY was more dangerous than D Company because in between 1997 and 2004, it killed 319 gangsters. They all are coming to kill everyone. In cinemas on 4th June, 2027.”

Sharing additional details about his film, he wrote, “POLICE COMPANY produced by T series featuring Harshvardhan Rane as Mumbai's legendary encounter cop Daya Nayak, is inspired by true events set against the most violent chapter ever in the underworld of Mumbai. The film produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series will expose the other side of the criminal world which is the police world which in effect is the other side of ‘Company'.”

What We Know About Police Company

Inspired by real-life characters and events, Police Company is expected to explore the unique circumstances that led to police action against 300 gangsters during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

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Harshvardhan Rane plays the central role, inspired by Mumbai's famous encounter with cop Daya Nayak. Besides Harshvardhan Rane, the film also stars Fardeen Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Makarand Deshpande and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Ram Gopal Varma has directed the film and co-produced it with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Produced by T-Series and RGV Company Production, the crime thriller is scheduled to hit theatres on June 4, 2027.

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