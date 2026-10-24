Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark In India Ahead Of Release

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana has recorded strong advance booking numbers ahead of its theatrical release on November 5. The film has registered an advance booking gross of Rs 10.50 crore in India so far, indicating strong audience interest in the opening day, according to Sacnilk.

Ramayana Advance Booking

Ramayana has recorded an India-tracked advance booking gross of Rs 10.50 crore, including blocked seats, with around 1.89 lakh tickets sold across 4,439 shows in India with an overall theatre occupancy of 19% as of Saturday.

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According to Sacnilk, the film's Hindi version has recorded the highest India gross advance collection at Rs9.15 crore, with an occupancy rate of 87%. The Kannada version has recorded a gross of Rs 1.03 crore, with an occupancy rate of 10%, followed by the Telugu version at Rs 31.25 lakh with an occupancy rate of 3%.

IMAX And 3D Collections

In terms of formats, 3D shows account for 64% of the total advance booking, recording Rs 6.72 crore from 1.42 lakh tickets across 3,883 shows, with an occupancy rate of 16%. IMAX 3D shows have contributed 24%, registering Rs 2.50 crore from 22,410 tickets across 149 shows, with an occupancy rate 50%.

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Meanwhile, 4DX 3D shows account for 4% of the total advance booking, recording Rs 42.43lakh from 5,546 tickets across 132 shows, with an occupancy rate of 41%.

Ramayana Advance Booking: State-Wise

Maharashtra leads the advance booking chart with a gross of Rs 2.35 crore and an occupancy rate of 15%. Delhi and Karnataka follow, with gross collections of Rs 2.16 crore and Rs 1.55 crore, respectively. Delhi has recorded an occupancy rate of 18%, while Karnataka has registered 25%. Meanwhile, Telangana has recorded a gross of Rs 65.39 lakh, with an occupancy rate of 64%.

Overseas Bookings Cross $1 Million

Ramayana's overseas advance bookings have crossed $1.10 million across all dates. Opening-day pre-sales have exceeded $600,000, with North America contributing around $475,000, including approximately $350,000 from premiere shows, according to Sacnilk.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will bring the story of the Hindu epic to the big screen in two parts. The first instalment is set to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

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